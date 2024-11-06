Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 28.66 crore

Net Loss of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 28.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.6623.112.511.510.46-0.20-0.02-0.71-0.02-0.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News