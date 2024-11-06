Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 2.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 638.91 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 2.08% to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 638.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 585.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales638.91585.61 9 OPM %10.9712.79 -PBDT76.5182.99 -8 PBT62.2368.55 -9 NP62.5363.86 -2

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

