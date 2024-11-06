Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 2.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 638.91 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 2.08% to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 638.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 585.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.638.91585.6110.9712.7976.5182.9962.2368.5562.5363.86

