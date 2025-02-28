Oil India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 345.15, down 5.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 345.15, down 5.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Oil India Ltd has eased around 15.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30659.25, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 346.95, down 5.76% on the day. Oil India Ltd tumbled 5.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

