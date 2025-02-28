Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Ltd slips for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.03, down 4.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.03, down 4.49% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.SJVN Ltd has lost around 8.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30659.25, down 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 80.29, down 3.97% on the day. SJVN Ltd tumbled 30.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 22.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 37.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story