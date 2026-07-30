Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 454.3, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 9.1% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 454.3, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24301.05. The Sensex is at 77813.16, up 0.2%. Oil India Ltd has gained around 8.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38180.55, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 454.65, up 2.04% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.89% slide in NIFTY and a 9.1% slide in the Nifty Energy index.