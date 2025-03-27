Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd Spikes 0.85%

Oil India Ltd Spikes 0.85%

Oil India Ltd has added 3.17% over last one month compared to 6.1% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.46% rise in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd rose 0.85% today to trade at Rs 384. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.06% to quote at 24741.93. The index is up 6.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 0.78% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 9.74 % over last one year compared to the 5.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 5288 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767.3 on 30 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 328.1 on 04 Mar 2025.

