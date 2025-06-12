Oil India Ltd spurts 1.57%, gains for five straight sessions

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 472.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% gain in NIFTY and a 11.3% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Oil India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 472.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25057.2. The Sensex is at 82216.93, down 0.36%. Oil India Ltd has added around 15.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36624.7, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.17 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 471.7, up 1.07% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 4.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.09% gain in NIFTY and a 11.3% gain in the Nifty Energy index.