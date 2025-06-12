Vegetable Oil import slides 22% on year in May

The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for May 2025. SEA noted that imports during the month totalled 1,187,068 tons compared to 1,529,804 tons in May 2024, reflecting a 22% decline compared to same month of last year. This includes 1,175,028 tons of edible oils and 12,040 tons of non-edible oils. In first seven months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024 May 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 7,884,768 tons, down by 9% from 8,678,447 tons in the same period last year. The import of edible oils data do not include import from Nepal.

