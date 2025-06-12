Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

The key domestic indices continued to trade with moderate losses in the early afternoon trade, as global sentiment remained subdued. Investors continue to process the limited clarity stemming from the partial U.S.-China trade deal, an agreement that offers potential for renewed tariff tensions. The Nifty slipped below the 25,050 mark. The market was volatile due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 315.27 points or 0.37% to 82,207.54. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.45 points or 0.40% to 25,042.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,515 shares rose and 2,305 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 0.31% to 13.71. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,118.40, at a premium of 75.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,042.55. The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 540 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 1.11% to 1,015.85. The index rose 0.09% in the past trading session. Phoenix Mills (down 2.31%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.15%), Sobha (down 1.28%), Anant Raj (down 1.21%), Raymond (down 1.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.9%), Macrotech Developers (down 0.73%), Godrej Properties (down 0.72%), DLF (down 0.51%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.09%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Race Eco Chain declined 1.12%. The company has announced an equity investment of Rs 2.55 crore in its subsidiary, Ganesha Recycling Chain, through subscription to the rights issue. Waaree Energies shed 0.39%. The company said it has signed and executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW of solar power.