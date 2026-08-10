Oil India Ltd has added 6.46% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd gained 2.6% today to trade at Rs 452.45. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.61% to quote at 26511.06. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 0.86% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 0.39% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 1.85 % over last one year compared to the 1.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.