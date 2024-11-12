Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 58203.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 78.01% to Rs 3909.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2196.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 58203.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54169.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.58203.0054169.0013.5410.368089.005041.006157.003198.003909.002196.00

