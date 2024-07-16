Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 323.85, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.62% in last one year as compared to a 25.04% jump in NIFTY and a 70.14% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 323.85, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24646.3. The Sensex is at 80861.71, up 0.24%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 17.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43303, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 273.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 222.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 324.25, up 0.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

