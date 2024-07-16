Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Umang Dairies Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd and Sportking India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2024.

Umang Dairies Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd and Sportking India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Compucom Software Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 33.06 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17303 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 140.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26981 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 361.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32817 shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd added 14.63% to Rs 152.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40858 shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd exploded 14.24% to Rs 1085.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3217 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News