Mahindra & Mahindra launches XUV 3XO EV

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra today launched the XUV 3XO EV starting at Rs 13.89 Lakh. Designed to cater to the aspirations and sophisticated needs of discerning customers, the XUV 3XO EV perfectly balances urbane design, performance, safety and cutting-edge technology.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, The XUV 3XO rewrote the rules by bringing aspiration and accessibility together at scale. With the XUV 3XO EV, we are extending that winning proposition into electric mobility for customers who want an EV that simply fits their lives day after day. The XUV 3XO EV has been engineered around real usage patterns, ensuring that it meets everyday mobility needs reliably. It combines instant electric performance with a package that is tuned for confidence and ease in city driving.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

