Firstsource Solutions recognized as Leader in banking operations

By Everest Group and NelsonHall

Firstsource Solutions has earned dual analyst recognitions for its Banking Operations capabilities - named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Banking Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 and a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT 2025 evaluation for GenAI & Process Automation in Banking across both Operations Services and Process Automation Services.

Vivek Sharma, Head - BFS, CMT & Emerging Geos, Firstsource, shared, Being recognized by Everest Group and NelsonHall validates the direction we're taking in banking operations - moving from labor-centric models to AI-native, outcome-driven operations. This acknowledgement reinforces our commitment to scale pragmatic Gen AI and automation across banking workflows and partnering with clients to deliver measurable impact with speed and confidence.