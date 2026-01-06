Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lenskart Solutions announces incorporation of stepdown subsidiary - Stellio Ventures UK

Lenskart Solutions announces incorporation of stepdown subsidiary - Stellio Ventures UK

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Stellio Ventures, S.L. (Stellio), a subsidiary of the Lenskart Solutions, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Stellio Ventures UK (Stellio UK) in England and Wales, UK and accordingly, it has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company effective 05 January 2026.

Stellio UK is incorporated with the objective for sale of eyewear products and related accessories under the 'Meller' brand in the United Kingdom.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

