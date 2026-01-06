Lenskart Solutions announces incorporation of stepdown subsidiary - Stellio Ventures UK

Stellio Ventures, S.L. (Stellio), a subsidiary of the Lenskart Solutions, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Stellio Ventures UK (Stellio UK) in England and Wales, UK and accordingly, it has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company effective 05 January 2026.

Stellio UK is incorporated with the objective for sale of eyewear products and related accessories under the 'Meller' brand in the United Kingdom.

