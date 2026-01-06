Biocon Biologics to introduce three new biosimilar oncology assets

Also highlight plans to integrated with Biocon at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

Biocon Biologics and subsidiary of Biocon will introduce three new oncology biosimilars, further strengthening its comprehensive cancer portfolio. The company will also highlight its plans to integrate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon and the vital role of biosimilars in expanding access to affordable medicines at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

The company is set to unveil three new biosimilar oncology assetsTrastuzumab/Hyaluronidase (Herceptin SC/Herceptin HYLECTA), Nivolumab (Opdivo), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda)at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. With these new oncology assets, including two PD-1 inhibitors, Biocon Biologics will have one of the most comprehensive oncology portfolios in the industry. This will enable the company to broaden the availability of critical oncology therapies through cost-effective biosimilar alternatives. Global sales of Keytruda were $29.5 billion in 2024; Opdivo sales in 2024 were $9.3 billion; and Herceptin SC and Herceptin HYLECTA combined sales were $1.72 billion in 2024. These new assets are among the largest oncology biologics scheduled to lose exclusivity over the next five years and will join Biocon Biologics' existing portfolio of 17 oncology medications, which includes Pertuzumab (Perjeta) that was recently submitted to the FDA, as well as several small molecule cancer therapies. The company's oncology portfolio, including undisclosed products, represents an over $75 billion opportunity, or approximately 35% of the global oncology pharmaceutical market.

Biocon recently announced its plans to integrate Biocon Biologics as a wholly owned subsidiary. This integration marks a pivotal step in combining the businesses to leverage the global commercial infrastructure, simplifying the corporate structure and strengthening Biocon's global position to lead in diabetes, oncology, and immunology therapeutic areas that together account for nearly 40% of global pharmaceutical revenues. The integration, which is expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026, will also uniquely position Biocon as the only company offering both biosimilar insulins and generics for complex peptides, including GLP-1s, to address the full spectrum of diabetes care. The integration will enhance Biocon Biologics' ability to deliver innovative, affordable medicines to over 6 million patients in more than 120 markets worldwide. Post integration and upon requisite approvals, Shreehas Tambe will take on the role of CEO & Managing Director of the combined business.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics said: At the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, we will share how our integration with Biocon Limited strengthens Biocon Biologics' ability to deliver both biosimilars and generics at global scale. This will position us to better serve patients across diabetes, oncology, and immunology, including expanding access to biosimilar insulins and generic GLP-1 peptides amid the rising diabetes and obesity burden. Guided by a science-led, R&D approach, we are advancing a strong pipeline with 17 oncology assets to meet varied patient needs. These efforts underscore our commitment to providing affordable, high-quality medicines for patients around the world.