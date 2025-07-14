Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 428.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.64% to Rs 828.00 crore

Net Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 428.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 347.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.64% to Rs 828.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1644.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.828.001644.00-28.62-12.47-263.00-198.00-428.00-324.00-428.00-347.00

