Capitalnumbers Infotech gains as arm bags Rs 4-cr US order for software development

Capitalnumbers Infotech rallied 2.99% to Rs 138 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Numbers LLC has secured new orders worth Rs 4 crore.

The order, valued at Rs 4.00 crore, has been awarded by a US-based entity for software development and related services under an agile development services agreement.

The contract, which is international in nature, is to be executed within a period of 7 months.

The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Additionally, the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction, making the question of it being conducted at arm's length irrelevant.

Capitalnumbers Infotech is one of the leading companies in terms of digital consulting and IT engineering by providing software development solutions to enterprises and startups worldwide. It also offers technological progress and services like digital engineering, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cloud engineering, UI/UX design, and advanced technologies such as blockchain and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR). On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 1.3% to Rs 25.80 crore despite 1.6% rise in revenue from operations of Rs 99.73 crore in FY25 over FY24. CapitalNumbers Infotech made a debut on the stock exchanges on 27 January 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 274, a 4.18% premium to the issue price of Rs 263.