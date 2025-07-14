Kolte-Patil Developers reports 13% drop in sales value for Q1 FY26

Kolte-Patil Developers has reported a 13.3% decline in sales value to Rs 616 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down from Rs 711 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.Sales volume fell 12.5% to 0.84 million square feet in Q1 FY26 compared to 0.96 million square feet in Q1 FY25.
On a sequential basis, sales value slipped 2.3%, while sales volume rose 5.2% compared to Q4 FY25.
The companys average realization stood at Rs 7,337 per square foot, reflecting a decline of 0.9% year-on-year and 7.2% quarter-on-quarter.
Collections during the quarter dropped 10.1% year-on-year and 21.8% quarter-on-quarter, standing at Rs 550 crore.
In a significant development, BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII Pte acquired a 14.3% stake in Kolte-Patil Developers through a preferential allotment of equity shares on 23 June 2025.
Atul Bohra, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers said, FY26 commenced with consistent operational performance on the back of sustained demand. Sales volume of 0.84 million square feet improved by around 5% QoQ. Collections of Rs 550 crore for the quarter are in line with the contracted schedule. We have a robust pipeline of launches across Pune and Mumbai in the coming quarters, which is expected to drive healthy growth in FY26. Our upcoming projects coupled with the sustenance inventory will drive sales as the year progresses.
I am happy to share that Blackstone Funds now own 14.3% equity stake in our company. This strategic partnership holds us in good stead to deliver robust growth over the future. Overall, the demand outlook remains positive. We continue to benefit from the strong preference for trusted developers with a consistent track record. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio through strategic business development and leveraging our healthy balance sheet to pursue value-accretive opportunities. Our growing footprint and well-established brand equity is expected to drive robust performance and long-term value for all our stakeholders.
The Kolte-Patil Developers group is one of the largest residential real estate developers in Pune. The company has a healthy project portfolio of affordable, mid-income, and luxury residential segments through its brands, Kolte-Patil and 24K, respectively, and is expanding its presence in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company has developed and constructed over 68 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes, and IT parks, covering a saleable area of over 30 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 27.11 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 36.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 718.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
The scrip rose 0.10% to Rs 455.10 on the BSE.
