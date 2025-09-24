Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Swaraj Engines Ltd, Trigyn Technologies Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd and Bengal & Assam Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2025.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd tumbled 14.12% to Rs 1737.8 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1156 shares in the past one month.

Swaraj Engines Ltd lost 6.09% to Rs 4220.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2225 shares in the past one month.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd crashed 5.62% to Rs 85.07. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23931 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd dropped 5.48% to Rs 130. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81375 shares in the past one month.

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd corrected 5.08% to Rs 8420. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 939 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

