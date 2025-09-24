SBI Cards allots 3,100 equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 3,100 equity shares under ESOP on 24 September 2025. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,51,54,44,040/- consisting of 95,15,44,404 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,51,54,75,040/- consisting of 95,15,47,504 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

