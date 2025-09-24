Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards allots 3,100 equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards allots 3,100 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 3,100 equity shares under ESOP on 24 September 2025. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,51,54,44,040/- consisting of 95,15,44,404 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,51,54,75,040/- consisting of 95,15,47,504 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Adani Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Desco Infratech rises after securing Rs 4-cr order from GAIL Gas

Jupiter Wagons appoints Vinod Kumar Agarwal as CFO

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story