Ola Electric soars ahead of 'Ola Shakti' launch on October 16

Ola Electric Mobility hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 52.58 after the company announced that it will unveil its new energy product, "Ola Shakti," on 16 October 2025, at 10 AM (IST) - a day earlier than planned.

The announcement has fueled investor optimism as Ola Electric, Indias largest pure-play EV company, continues to expand its footprint in the clean energy and electric mobility ecosystem.

The launch event will be streamed on the companys official digital platforms, with more details available on its investor relations website.

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. Ola maintains a direct-to-customer distribution network and an online presence.