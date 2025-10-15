Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric soars ahead of 'Ola Shakti' launch on October 16

Ola Electric soars ahead of 'Ola Shakti' launch on October 16

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 52.58 after the company announced that it will unveil its new energy product, "Ola Shakti," on 16 October 2025, at 10 AM (IST) - a day earlier than planned.

The announcement has fueled investor optimism as Ola Electric, Indias largest pure-play EV company, continues to expand its footprint in the clean energy and electric mobility ecosystem.

The launch event will be streamed on the companys official digital platforms, with more details available on its investor relations website.

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. Ola maintains a direct-to-customer distribution network and an online presence.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

