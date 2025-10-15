TCC Concept acquires 95.18% stake in Pepperfry for Rs 659.44 crore

TCC Concept said that its board has approved the acquisition of Pepperfry, India's leading omnichannel furniture and home goods platform, in a 100% share swap deal at terms and conditions agreed under the definitive agreements.
Pepperfry is an online marketplace provider hosting an e-commerce platform facilitating sale of home dor items and furniture to customers by third party vendors. Pepperfry had recorded a turnover of Rs 164.18 crore for FY 2025.
The proposed acquisition is subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
TCC Concept stated that the acquisition of Pepperfry is intended to strengthen the companys presence in the e commerce and digital marketplace space, complementing its core focus on technology driven platforms.
By integrating Pepperfrys established furniture and home goods marketplace with the companys innovation and digital expertise, the company aims to enhance customer experience, create operational synergies, and unlock new growth opportunities. This acquisition is in line with the companys vision of building scalable and technology enabled consumer platforms.
TCC Concept would acquire 95.18% stake in Pepperfry at a total cost of Rs 659.44 crore in a 100% share swap deal. The company will issue 1.18 crore equity shares under the share acquisition agreement in consideration for equity shares of Pepperfry.
Umesh Sahay, managing director, TCC Concept, said: Pepperfry is an iconic digital-first brand that mirrors our ambition to build scaled, technology-enabled consumer platforms.
This acquisition aligns with TCCs roadmap to deepen our presence in high-engagement categories and unlock operational synergies across product development, data and supply chain. Our immediate priority is to invest to expand assortment, aid global expansion, improve speed and enhance the omnichannel experience.
TCC Concept is a technology-driven company operating within the commercial real estate sector, offering innovative services such as commercial space aggregation, AI-powered sales funnel optimisation and tailored enterprise solutions. Its diverse portfolio includes ventures like Brantford India for property aggregation, AltRr for AI-based real estate platforms and NES Data for eco-friendly data centers.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.5% to Rs 9.42 crore on 87.2% increase in net sales to Rs 22.11 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.09% to currently trade at Rs 618.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app