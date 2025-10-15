TCC Concept acquires 95.18% stake in Pepperfry for Rs 659.44 crore

TCC Concept said that its board has approved the acquisition of Pepperfry, India's leading omnichannel furniture and home goods platform, in a 100% share swap deal at terms and conditions agreed under the definitive agreements.

Pepperfry is an online marketplace provider hosting an e-commerce platform facilitating sale of home dor items and furniture to customers by third party vendors. Pepperfry had recorded a turnover of Rs 164.18 crore for FY 2025.

The proposed acquisition is subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

TCC Concept stated that the acquisition of Pepperfry is intended to strengthen the companys presence in the e commerce and digital marketplace space, complementing its core focus on technology driven platforms.

By integrating Pepperfrys established furniture and home goods marketplace with the companys innovation and digital expertise, the company aims to enhance customer experience, create operational synergies, and unlock new growth opportunities. This acquisition is in line with the companys vision of building scalable and technology enabled consumer platforms. TCC Concept would acquire 95.18% stake in Pepperfry at a total cost of Rs 659.44 crore in a 100% share swap deal. The company will issue 1.18 crore equity shares under the share acquisition agreement in consideration for equity shares of Pepperfry. Umesh Sahay, managing director, TCC Concept, said: Pepperfry is an iconic digital-first brand that mirrors our ambition to build scaled, technology-enabled consumer platforms.

This acquisition aligns with TCCs roadmap to deepen our presence in high-engagement categories and unlock operational synergies across product development, data and supply chain. Our immediate priority is to invest to expand assortment, aid global expansion, improve speed and enhance the omnichannel experience. TCC Concept is a technology-driven company operating within the commercial real estate sector, offering innovative services such as commercial space aggregation, AI-powered sales funnel optimisation and tailored enterprise solutions. Its diverse portfolio includes ventures like Brantford India for property aggregation, AltRr for AI-based real estate platforms and NES Data for eco-friendly data centers. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.5% to Rs 9.42 crore on 87.2% increase in net sales to Rs 22.11 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.