IMF lifts India growth projection to 6.6% for 2025

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund lifted the global growth forecast for this year and next but warned that the policy uncertainty remains high. In India, growth is projected to be 6.6 percent in 2025 and 6.2 percent in 2026, IMF said. Compared with the July WEO Update, this is an upward revision for 2025, with carryover from a strong first quarter more than offsetting the increase in the US effective tariff rate on imports from India since July, and a downward revision for 2026, the fund noted. Compared with the pre-tariff forecast in October 2024, growth is projected to be cumulatively 0.2 percentage point lower.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

