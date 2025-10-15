Sensex, Nifty trades with moderate gains; realty shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains the in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,250 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 385.81 points or 0.47% to 82,414.23. The Nifty 50 index added 126.25 points or 0.50% to 25,263.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.36%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,154 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 2.80% to 913.20. The index declined 0.94% in the past trading session.

Sobha (up 3.01%), Godrej Properties (up 2.45%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.1%), Lodha Developers (up 1.97%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.86%), DLF (up 1.5%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.42%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.3%), Anant Raj (up 1.29%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 1.05%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Sula Vineyards declined 0.38%. The company reported a 1.1% fall in net revenue to Rs 139.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 141.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.47%. The company and its material subsidiary together secured solar PV module orders aggregating Rs 689.47 crore. Godrej Properties (GPL) added 3.82% after it has announced the acquisition of a 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near the prominent Sarjapur road corridor.