Sensex, Nifty trades with moderate gains; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains the in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,250 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 385.81 points or 0.47% to 82,414.23. The Nifty 50 index added 126.25 points or 0.50% to 25,263.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.36%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,154 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 2.80% to 913.20. The index declined 0.94% in the past trading session.

Sobha (up 3.01%), Godrej Properties (up 2.45%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.1%), Lodha Developers (up 1.97%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.86%), DLF (up 1.5%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.42%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.3%), Anant Raj (up 1.29%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 1.05%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sula Vineyards declined 0.38%. The company reported a 1.1% fall in net revenue to Rs 139.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 141.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.47%. The company and its material subsidiary together secured solar PV module orders aggregating Rs 689.47 crore.

Godrej Properties (GPL) added 3.82% after it has announced the acquisition of a 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near the prominent Sarjapur road corridor.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

