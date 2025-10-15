Sensex, Nifty trades with moderate gains; realty shares advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 385.81 points or 0.47% to 82,414.23. The Nifty 50 index added 126.25 points or 0.50% to 25,263.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.36%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,154 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 2.80% to 913.20. The index declined 0.94% in the past trading session.
Sobha (up 3.01%), Godrej Properties (up 2.45%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.1%), Lodha Developers (up 1.97%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.86%), DLF (up 1.5%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.42%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.3%), Anant Raj (up 1.29%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 1.05%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Sula Vineyards declined 0.38%. The company reported a 1.1% fall in net revenue to Rs 139.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 141.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.47%. The company and its material subsidiary together secured solar PV module orders aggregating Rs 689.47 crore.
Godrej Properties (GPL) added 3.82% after it has announced the acquisition of a 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, located near the prominent Sarjapur road corridor.
