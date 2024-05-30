Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olympia Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Olympia Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 53.10 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries declined 41.18% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 53.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.39% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.98% to Rs 189.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.1050.00 6 189.05377.95 -50 OPM %3.113.04 -3.421.38 - PBDT0.700.58 21 2.482.38 4 PBT0.410.32 28 1.321.28 3 NP0.200.34 -41 0.790.98 -19

