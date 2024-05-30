Olympia Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 53.10 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries declined 41.18% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 53.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.39% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.98% to Rs 189.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

53.1050.00189.05377.953.113.043.421.380.700.582.482.380.410.321.321.280.200.340.790.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News