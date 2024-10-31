Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.19% to Rs 82.32 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 106.25% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.19% to Rs 82.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.3241.122.313.940.690.590.480.280.330.16

