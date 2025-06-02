Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 388.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 388.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 41.86% to Rs 171.94 crore

Net profit of Om Infra rose 388.49% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.86% to Rs 171.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.88% to Rs 35.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 712.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1113.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales171.94295.71 -42 712.661113.82 -36 OPM %-9.478.67 -2.838.02 - PBDT-4.9317.65 PL 34.0392.33 -63 PBT-6.2916.08 PL 28.4185.69 -67 NP14.853.04 388 35.9047.16 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 406.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 92.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story