Reliance Defence secures export order of Rs 600 cr

From Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH

Reliance Infrastructure promoted, Reliance Defence, today announced securing of a significant export order worth Rs 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a leading German defence and ammunitions manufacturer.

Reliance Defence's export order is one of the largest in the high-tech ammunition domain to date. This underscores the strength of its recently announced strategic partnership with Rheinmetall. The order represents a key milestone in Reliance Defence's strategy to strengthen its position as a reliable partner in the global defence and munition supply chain, with a particular focus on Europe.

The collaboration highlights the mutual commitment of both parties to long-term cooperation, and to advancing the Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India' initiatives by strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. Reliance Defence aims to be amongst top three Defence exporters in the country.