Omax Autos reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 78.58 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 78.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.5874.90 5 OPM %9.105.82 -PBDT7.763.92 98 PBT2.73-1.58 LP NP15.54-3.50 LP

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

