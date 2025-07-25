Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 169.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 99.64 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos rose 169.43% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.6484.208.397.8114.749.0710.473.917.142.65

