Shreyans Industries standalone net profit rises 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

May 23 2025
Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 179.08 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries rose 23.89% to Rs 18.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 179.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.12% to Rs 50.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 616.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 699.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales179.08167.52 7 616.77699.17 -12 OPM %15.0010.29 -11.2713.96 - PBDT28.3722.08 28 83.22128.32 -35 PBT24.4718.63 31 67.75114.74 -41 NP18.4614.90 24 50.6087.42 -42

