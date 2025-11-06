TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.97% to Rs 308.53 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 4.09% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 308.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 311.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.308.53311.5410.8611.8237.3738.9631.9533.5923.9124.93

