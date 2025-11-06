Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 1915.57 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 43.02% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 1915.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1896.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1915.571896.158.2710.74166.60208.90122.56170.7471.17124.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News