Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Sales rise 311966.67% to Rs 187.24 crore

Net loss of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 311966.67% to Rs 187.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 362.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 110379.17% to Rs 265.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales187.240.06 311967 265.150.24 110379 OPM %-0.50-150.00 -0.02-108.33 - PBDT-0.930.05 PL 0.450.09 400 PBT-0.930.05 PL 0.440.08 450 NP-0.930.05 PL 0.370.08 363

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

