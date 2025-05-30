Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 311966.67% to Rs 187.24 crore

Net loss of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 311966.67% to Rs 187.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 362.50% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 110379.17% to Rs 265.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

