Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Aastha Spintex Ltd and Indo Thai Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2026.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Aastha Spintex Ltd and Indo Thai Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2026.

Omnitech Engineering Ltd lost 14.01% to Rs 628 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77660 shares in the past one month.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd tumbled 12.60% to Rs 1894. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1823 shares in the past one month. Nahar Polyfilms Ltd crashed 12.22% to Rs 240. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1895 shares in the past one month. Aastha Spintex Ltd pared 10.00% to Rs 82.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.27 lakh shares in the past one month.