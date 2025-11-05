Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 227.35 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 36.93% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 227.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 213.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.227.35213.0128.5626.1171.6251.9866.6449.7448.7235.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News