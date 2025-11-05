Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 227.35 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 36.93% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 227.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 213.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales227.35213.01 7 OPM %28.5626.11 -PBDT71.6251.98 38 PBT66.6449.74 34 NP48.7235.58 37

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

