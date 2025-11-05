Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 69.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.98% to Rs 243.67 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 69.74% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.98% to Rs 243.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.243.67174.0817.4614.4441.5624.6940.6923.8530.2317.81

