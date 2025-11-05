Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 56.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 988.72 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 56.29% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 988.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 920.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.988.72920.315.697.2765.7267.9831.2636.0723.3253.35

