One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 138.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 129.50% to Rs 33.37 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 138.36% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 129.50% to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.3714.5414.4113.824.812.014.771.953.481.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News