One Mobikwik Systems partners with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance

One Mobikwik Systems announced a strategic partnership with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance herein referred to as Piramal Finance. This partnership aims to provide personal loans to MobiKwik customers, enhancing access to affordable credit solutions.

Through this partnership, MobiKwik users will now be able to apply for and access personal loans seamlessly via the platform. The offering is designed to cater to the diverse financial needs of individuals, whether it's managing expenses such as funding education, medical expenses, travel expenses, and other consumption purposes.

This ease of access to credit is available for all MobiKwik app users pan India with the loan amount for ZIP EMI ranging from INR 50,000 to INR 2,00,000. Eligibility criteria for these loans are income exceeding INR 25,000 and between the ages of 23 and 55. The minimum tenure is 6 months and goes up to 24 months.

