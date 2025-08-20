Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 10.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 12.70 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 10.99% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.7015.5215.2816.823.714.133.263.642.432.73

