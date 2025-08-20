Kanak Projects standalone net profit rises 27.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Kanak Projects rose 27.55% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.004.8064.0062.713.203.013.203.012.501.96

