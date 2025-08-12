Onesource Industries & Ventures standalone net profit rises 790.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 366.05% to Rs 20.18 crore

Net profit of Onesource Industries & Ventures rose 790.91% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 366.05% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.184.336.592.081.330.151.330.150.980.11

