OneSource Speciality Pharma receives SFDA approval for its generic Ozempic

OneSource Speciality Pharma announced it has received Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approval of its generic Ozempic (semaglutide) in Saudi Arabia, clearing the path for commercialsing the product with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) as their exclusive commercialisation partner for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The approval represents an important entry for OneSource into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, one of the largest markets for GLP-1 therapies, positioning the exclusive partnership to capitalise on rising demand for this product and underscoring the shared ambition of both companies to increase access to high-quality affordable generic alternatives to patients across the region.