Power Mech Projects Q3 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Power Mech Projects reported a 14.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.99 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (net sales) rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 1,337.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 123.86 crore in Q3 FY26, up 2.1% from the Rs 121.32 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 6.78% to Rs 1,309.10 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,225.98 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 233.26 crore (up 8.84% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 191.86 crore (up 11.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines, and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works, and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The counter slipped 3.56% to Rs 2,191.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

