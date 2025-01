DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit rises 4.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 642.69 crore

Net profit of DLF Cyber City Developers rose 4.24% to Rs 213.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 642.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 609.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.642.69609.1578.9977.90311.48294.91274.49257.17213.35204.67

