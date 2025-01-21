V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.620.776.457.790.160.110.160.110.140.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News