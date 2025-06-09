Open Elite Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net loss of Open Elite Developers reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1327.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.17% to Rs 5.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.